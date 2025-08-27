Mercenary Missteps: Wagner Group's Troubling Footprint in Mali

The Wagner Group's actions in Mali have sparked tension and discontent both within the country's military and its government, according to a recent report. Despite announcements of their departure, the situation remains compromised as Africa Corps, a Kremlin-controlled entity, continues its presence with former Wagner mercenaries.

In interviews conducted by The Sentry, Malian military officials indicated that Wagner's unregulated operations have often left local soldiers at a disadvantage during insurgent attacks due to equipment shortages. The mercenaries' preferential treatment has further fueled resentment.

The Mali government recently arrested over 30 military personnel linked to alleged destabilization attempts, underscoring ongoing friction. The denial of mining concessions by President Assimi Goita further complicates the Wagner Group's already fraught involvement in the region.

