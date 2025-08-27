Srinagar Police's Proactive Response to Weather Crisis
Srinagar Police have initiated a comprehensive response to adverse weather, ensuring the safety and mobility of residents. Teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas for prompt assistance, while coordination with civil departments aids in managing traffic and sanitation. Public cooperation and reporting are encouraged.
In response to persistent adverse weather, Srinagar Police launched a comprehensive mechanism to safeguard residents and maintain mobility across the city.
Deployed teams are actively addressing challenges in low-lying, waterlogged areas, ensuring evacuation where necessary. Collaboration with civil departments facilitates effective dewatering and sanitation efforts.
Additionally, police assist in traffic management, redirecting vehicles from flooded zones, and offer prompt emergency response via dedicated helplines. Public cooperation and adherence to advisories are vital, officials emphasized, encouraging people to report hazards to local authorities promptly.
