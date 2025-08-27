Inmates on the Run: Security Lapses at Chaibasa Remand Home

In a dramatic turn of events, two young inmates have managed to escape from the Chaibasa remand home in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. The duo reportedly climbed over the rear boundary wall in the early hours of Wednesday, raising alarming questions about the facility's security arrangements.

This incident echoes a previous escape that occurred just four months ago when 21 inmates fled. Local officials, acknowledging potential security lapses, have commenced an investigation. "We are examining various aspects, including security failures that may have facilitated this escape," commented West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar.

As police review CCTV footage and conduct extensive search operations, the pressing issue remains the remand home's inadequate safety measures. Despite recommendations to strengthen security following the earlier escape, it appears these improvements were not undertaken, casting doubt on the administration's commitment to addressing these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)