Controversy Erupts Over Shop Allotments in Himachal

A heated debate unfolded in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as the opposition BJP raised allegations of irregularities in the allocation of shops by Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees in Shimla and Kinnaur. BJP members, including Randhir Sharma and Sudhir Sharma, demanded the cancellation of the 70 shop allotments, citing concerns over process fairness.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar countered the allegations, asserting the allotments were compliant with the 2021 Agriculture Marketing Board policy. Despite accusations of applications being unfairly rejected, Kumar clarified that rejections were due to valid reasons, such as non-payment of security deposits and missing certificates.

Tensions peaked as BJP members expressed dissatisfaction with the minister's assurances and staged a walkout. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan criticized the opposition for making unfounded claims, emphasizing the shop allocations exceeded the base price and adhered to eligibility criteria.

