Tragedy Strikes First Week: Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting
At least five children were injured during a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Authorities contained the shooter, and injured individuals were treated at local hospitals. The violence erupted in the first week of school, adding to a series of recent shootings in the city.
In a shocking incident during the first week of school, at least five children were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
The horror unfolded as law enforcement, including local police, FBI, and federal agents, swooped in after reports of gunfire. Authorities quickly contained the shooter, quelling any active threat to residents.
The unfortunate event is part of a troubling trend, following multiple shootings in the city and recent hoax shooting calls targeting U.S. college campuses.
A Minneapolis hospital says it is treating five children injured from a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.
