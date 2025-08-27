Tragedy Strikes First Week: Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

In a shocking incident during the first week of school, at least five children were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The horror unfolded as law enforcement, including local police, FBI, and federal agents, swooped in after reports of gunfire. Authorities quickly contained the shooter, quelling any active threat to residents.

The unfortunate event is part of a troubling trend, following multiple shootings in the city and recent hoax shooting calls targeting U.S. college campuses.