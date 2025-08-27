Minister Reviews Revised Jharia Master Plan, Inaugurates Key Facilities

In a decisive push to strengthen rehabilitation, social development, and healthcare in India’s coal belt, Union Minister of State for Coal & Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey chaired a high-level review meeting on the Revised Jharia Master Plan at BCCL headquarters, Dhanbad. The session was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dhanbad Shri Aditya Ranjan; CMD, BCCL Shri Samiran Dutta; senior officials from the Ministry of Coal; JRDA representatives; and district administration officers.

During his visit, the Minister also inaugurated two critical facilities — a 16-bedded ICU ward at BCCL’s Central Hospital, Jagjivan Nagar, and the Multi Skill Development Institute (MSDI–III) at Steel Gate, Dhanbad.

Review of the Revised Jharia Master Plan

Chairing the review, Shri Dubey underscored the strategic importance of the Jharia Master Plan, calling it a historic initiative to provide safe, dignified housing and civic facilities to displaced families affected by coal fires and mining.

“The coal industry is the backbone of India’s energy security. While we aim to increase coal production, equal emphasis must be placed on rehabilitation and social development. Rehabilitation will only be considered successful when basic civic amenities — roads, schools, hospitals, transportation, and police stations — are delivered in a timely manner,” the Minister said.

Key presentations included:

Director (Technical–Operations), BCCL Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh — detailed progress on rehabilitation, repurposing vacated land, and ongoing skill development.

Deputy Commissioner Shri Aditya Ranjan — updates on completed and upcoming projects in Belgaria Township, the flagship rehabilitation settlement.

The Minister directed BCCL, JRDA, and local administration to meet Revised Master Plan targets within stipulated timelines.

Inauguration of MSDI–III and CSR Initiatives

Following the review, Shri Dubey inaugurated the Multi Skill Development Institute (MSDI–III) at Steel Gate, designed to train local youth in employable trades and enhance community resilience.

On the occasion:

Keys to five e-rickshaws were distributed to beneficiaries under BCCL’s CSR scheme with JRDA , which will ultimately provide 50 e-rickshaws to improve eco-friendly mobility in Belgaria Township.

Certificates were awarded to 30 students who completed Multi-Skill Technician training at MSDI–II, Belgaria.

Shri Dubey emphasized that skill development, coupled with economic empowerment initiatives, will enable youth and displaced families to achieve self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

Inspection of Belgaria Township

The Minister, along with senior officials, inspected Belgaria Township to review resettlement progress. He interacted with families, assessed the availability of infrastructure, and urged authorities to speed up provisioning of essential services including healthcare, schools, and law enforcement facilities.

Healthcare Expansion at Central Hospital

At BCCL’s Central Hospital, Jagjivan Nagar, Shri Dubey inaugurated a state-of-the-art 16-bedded Surgical ICU Ward. The ward is expected to significantly improve critical care access for employees and their families in mining areas.

Interacting with doctors and nursing staff, the Minister described the ICU as a “major step toward safeguarding the health and well-being of coal workers and their families.”

Towards a Balanced Development Model

Shri Dubey reiterated that projects like the Jharia Master Plan and Belgaria Township represent the government’s commitment to balancing coal production with community welfare and environmental safety.

The integration of rehabilitation housing, skill training, eco-friendly mobility solutions, and healthcare infrastructure reflects a holistic approach to development in India’s coal regions.