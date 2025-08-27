Left Menu

Minister Reviews Revised Jharia Master Plan, Inaugurates Key Facilities

The Minister directed BCCL, JRDA, and local administration to meet Revised Master Plan targets within stipulated timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:09 IST
Minister Reviews Revised Jharia Master Plan, Inaugurates Key Facilities
Shri Dubey emphasized that skill development, coupled with economic empowerment initiatives, will enable youth and displaced families to achieve self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods. Image Credit: Twitter(@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive push to strengthen rehabilitation, social development, and healthcare in India’s coal belt, Union Minister of State for Coal & Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey chaired a high-level review meeting on the Revised Jharia Master Plan at BCCL headquarters, Dhanbad. The session was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dhanbad Shri Aditya Ranjan; CMD, BCCL Shri Samiran Dutta; senior officials from the Ministry of Coal; JRDA representatives; and district administration officers.

During his visit, the Minister also inaugurated two critical facilities — a 16-bedded ICU ward at BCCL’s Central Hospital, Jagjivan Nagar, and the Multi Skill Development Institute (MSDI–III) at Steel Gate, Dhanbad.

Review of the Revised Jharia Master Plan

Chairing the review, Shri Dubey underscored the strategic importance of the Jharia Master Plan, calling it a historic initiative to provide safe, dignified housing and civic facilities to displaced families affected by coal fires and mining.

“The coal industry is the backbone of India’s energy security. While we aim to increase coal production, equal emphasis must be placed on rehabilitation and social development. Rehabilitation will only be considered successful when basic civic amenities — roads, schools, hospitals, transportation, and police stations — are delivered in a timely manner,” the Minister said.

Key presentations included:

  • Director (Technical–Operations), BCCL Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh — detailed progress on rehabilitation, repurposing vacated land, and ongoing skill development.

  • Deputy Commissioner Shri Aditya Ranjan — updates on completed and upcoming projects in Belgaria Township, the flagship rehabilitation settlement.

The Minister directed BCCL, JRDA, and local administration to meet Revised Master Plan targets within stipulated timelines.

Inauguration of MSDI–III and CSR Initiatives

Following the review, Shri Dubey inaugurated the Multi Skill Development Institute (MSDI–III) at Steel Gate, designed to train local youth in employable trades and enhance community resilience.

On the occasion:

  • Keys to five e-rickshaws were distributed to beneficiaries under BCCL’s CSR scheme with JRDA, which will ultimately provide 50 e-rickshaws to improve eco-friendly mobility in Belgaria Township.

  • Certificates were awarded to 30 students who completed Multi-Skill Technician training at MSDI–II, Belgaria.

Shri Dubey emphasized that skill development, coupled with economic empowerment initiatives, will enable youth and displaced families to achieve self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

Inspection of Belgaria Township

The Minister, along with senior officials, inspected Belgaria Township to review resettlement progress. He interacted with families, assessed the availability of infrastructure, and urged authorities to speed up provisioning of essential services including healthcare, schools, and law enforcement facilities.

Healthcare Expansion at Central Hospital

At BCCL’s Central Hospital, Jagjivan Nagar, Shri Dubey inaugurated a state-of-the-art 16-bedded Surgical ICU Ward. The ward is expected to significantly improve critical care access for employees and their families in mining areas.

Interacting with doctors and nursing staff, the Minister described the ICU as a “major step toward safeguarding the health and well-being of coal workers and their families.”

Towards a Balanced Development Model

Shri Dubey reiterated that projects like the Jharia Master Plan and Belgaria Township represent the government’s commitment to balancing coal production with community welfare and environmental safety.

The integration of rehabilitation housing, skill training, eco-friendly mobility solutions, and healthcare infrastructure reflects a holistic approach to development in India’s coal regions.

 

TRENDING

1
UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegations

UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegat...

 United Kingdom
2
Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

 India
3
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
4
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025