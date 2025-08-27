Bribery Crackdown: ACB Nabs PDD Employees in Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested three Power Development Department employees for allegedly accepting a bribe. The case involves Junior Engineer Mohammad Irfan Ganaie and two subordinates demanding Rs 5,000 for relocating a high transmission line. ACB successfully trapped the accused, and investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has made significant arrests, targeting corruption within the Power Development Department. On Wednesday, three employees were apprehended for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.
A written complaint led the ACB to investigate allegations against Mohammad Irfan Ganaie, a Junior Engineer in the department, who reportedly sought Rs 5,000 through two subordinate employees. The bribe was for the relocation of a high transmission power line in Budgam.
Acting promptly, the ACB verified the complaint discreetly and set up a trap team. The operation led to the arrest of Ganaie and his accomplices, Abid Hussain Wani and Sajad Ahmad Mir. Legal proceedings are underway as investigations continue.
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Autorickshaw Theft Gang Yields Arrests and Recoveries
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Route as Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir
Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Shocking Tribal Girl Gangrape Case
Air Force's Aerial Mission in Jammu: A Lifeline Amid Chaos
ANALYSIS-Inside Trump's DC crackdown: Swarms of agents and arrests for minor offenses