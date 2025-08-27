Left Menu

Bribery Crackdown: ACB Nabs PDD Employees in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested three Power Development Department employees for allegedly accepting a bribe. The case involves Junior Engineer Mohammad Irfan Ganaie and two subordinates demanding Rs 5,000 for relocating a high transmission line. ACB successfully trapped the accused, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:08 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has made significant arrests, targeting corruption within the Power Development Department. On Wednesday, three employees were apprehended for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

A written complaint led the ACB to investigate allegations against Mohammad Irfan Ganaie, a Junior Engineer in the department, who reportedly sought Rs 5,000 through two subordinate employees. The bribe was for the relocation of a high transmission power line in Budgam.

Acting promptly, the ACB verified the complaint discreetly and set up a trap team. The operation led to the arrest of Ganaie and his accomplices, Abid Hussain Wani and Sajad Ahmad Mir. Legal proceedings are underway as investigations continue.

