Bribery Crackdown: ACB Nabs PDD Employees in Kashmir

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has made significant arrests, targeting corruption within the Power Development Department. On Wednesday, three employees were apprehended for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

A written complaint led the ACB to investigate allegations against Mohammad Irfan Ganaie, a Junior Engineer in the department, who reportedly sought Rs 5,000 through two subordinate employees. The bribe was for the relocation of a high transmission power line in Budgam.

Acting promptly, the ACB verified the complaint discreetly and set up a trap team. The operation led to the arrest of Ganaie and his accomplices, Abid Hussain Wani and Sajad Ahmad Mir. Legal proceedings are underway as investigations continue.