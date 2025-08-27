Left Menu

Shortcomings Exposed in Government-Run Children's Home in Rampur

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo has highlighted inadequacies in a government-run children's home in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. He reported administrative indifference and shortcomings in adoption processes, including a lack of adherence to the Juvenile Justice Act. Kanoongo's video inspection showed his frustration with the facility's management and its handling of orphaned children.

In a revelation that underscores administrative shortcomings, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo has flagged significant issues at a government-run children's home in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Despite being a facility meant to offer shelter to orphans, the home reportedly suffers from neglect.

Kanoongo's recent inspection left him visibly upset, as documented in a video he shared. The video highlights his frustration over the facility's management and adherence to protocols like the Juvenile Justice Act. Key administrative officials failed to provide satisfactory answers about the adoption process, indicating a broader indifference within the system.

The situation is compounded by procedural lapses, including unverified biometrics of abandoned children and a non-existent disability adoption process. The NHRC's findings call into question the oversight responsibilities of district officials and demand urgent redress to ensure legal compliance and improve conditions for orphaned children.

