Judge Raina's Heroic Boat Ride to Protect Judicial Documents
Amid severe flooding in Jammu and Kashmir, Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina navigated a submerged court complex by boat to safeguard vital judicial documents. With floodwaters deluging Anantnag, district administrations worked rapidly to rescue residents in low-lying areas and protect important court records from water damage.
- Country:
- India
Severe floods inundated Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting dramatic measures by local authorities. On Wednesday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina took a boat to the court complex to ensure critical judicial documents were protected from rising water levels.
Undeterred by the challenging conditions, Judge Raina personally assessed flood damage and instructed staff to relocate essential records and computer hardware to higher, safer locations. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding these documents and maintained a presence to coordinate any needed actions.
Local authorities, including district administrations and police, worked tirelessly to evacuate residents from affected low-lying areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, and Srinagar. Police implemented response mechanisms to assist and ensure the safety and mobility of those impacted by the flooding.
ALSO READ
Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records
Jammu and Kashmir Battle Devastating Floods with Urgent Government Action
Jammu and Kashmir Grapple with Devastating Floods: Rescue Operations in Full Swing
Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Route as Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir