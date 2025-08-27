Judge Raina's Heroic Boat Ride to Protect Judicial Documents

Severe floods inundated Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting dramatic measures by local authorities. On Wednesday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina took a boat to the court complex to ensure critical judicial documents were protected from rising water levels.

Undeterred by the challenging conditions, Judge Raina personally assessed flood damage and instructed staff to relocate essential records and computer hardware to higher, safer locations. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding these documents and maintained a presence to coordinate any needed actions.

Local authorities, including district administrations and police, worked tirelessly to evacuate residents from affected low-lying areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, and Srinagar. Police implemented response mechanisms to assist and ensure the safety and mobility of those impacted by the flooding.