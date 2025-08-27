Himachal's Recruitment Drive: Gaps and Assertions in Assembly

In a recent assembly session, Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri revealed the creation of 5,000 new posts in the state's Jal Shakti Department, with half of these positions already filled.

Responding to BJP member Reena Kashyap, Agnihotri acknowledged previous recruitment inconsistencies, noting that some areas saw unfilled posts while others were well-covered. He assured the assembly that measures are being taken to rationalize the recruitment process, citing upcoming plans for the hiring of additional para fitters, para pump operators, and multipurpose workers.

The session also touched on legal queries spearheaded by BJP's Vipin Singh Parmar. Agnihotri promised comprehensive case details in future sessions. The discourse underscores ongoing efforts to streamline governance and address employment gaps in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)