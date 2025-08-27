Tragedy at Construction Site: Mason Loses Life in Building Collapse
A construction tragedy occurred when 35-year-old mason, Shakal Das, died, and his helper suffered injuries due to a slab collapse at a building site in Sampigehalli. The incident is under investigation for negligence-related charges under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
An under-construction building site turned tragic on Wednesday when a slab collapsed, resulting in the death of mason Shakal Das. The 35-year-old was reported dead at the scene while working in Sampigehalli.
A fellow worker, 25-year-old Neeraj, also from Bihar, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital where he remains under treatment. Investigators are looking into the case while providing necessary medical attention to the injured.
Authorities have registered a case under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with causing death due to negligence. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about safety standards in construction zones.
