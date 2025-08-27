Left Menu

Terror in Zamfara: Over 100 Abducted in Deadly Attack

Gunmen attacked Nigeria's Zamfara State, killing at least two people and abducting over 100, mostly women and children. The attack, part of ongoing violence by bandits in the region, disrupted travel and farming. Despite fear of more attacks, police have yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a brazen daylight assault, gunmen have killed at least two individuals and kidnapped over 100 people, predominantly women and children, in Nigeria's troubled Zamfara State. Community leaders and local officials have confirmed the chilling incident.

Zamfara, central to attacks from armed groups known as bandits, has become increasingly perilous, with travel and farming activities severely hampered. According to SBM Intelligence, over 4,722 people were abducted between July 2024 and June 2025. The latest attack struck the village of Gamdum Mallam, where assailants, on dozens of motorbikes, unleashed indiscriminate gunfire before abducting villagers and retreating to the Makakari forest.

Eyewitness accounts describe the attackers as being split into groups, one focusing on abductions and livestock while the other established roadblocks to target passersby at Adafka's main entrance. With local lawmaker Hamisu Faru and community leaders expressing fear over potential follow-up assaults, the situation remains tense. The Zamfara police have yet to provide a response.

