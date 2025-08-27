Major Arms Cache Seized in Kupwara: A Setback for Terror Plans

In a significant security operation, authorities have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The seizure, which took place on Wednesday, represents a major setback to terrorist operations in the region, according to police sources.

The Handwara police's Special Operations Group conducted the operation in the Bhuvan Forest area of Rajwar. During this operation, they unearthed a significant amount of weaponry, including 22 grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, 15 AK-47 rounds, and an unidentified black powdered substance suspected to be an explosive.

Officials assert that the discovery has likely thwarted planned terror activities, thereby enhancing security in the area. This operation illustrates the ongoing efforts and vigilance of security forces in countering terrorist threats in sensitive regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)