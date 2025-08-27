Left Menu

Major Arms Cache Seized in Kupwara: A Setback for Terror Plans

A significant cache of arms and ammunition was found by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, thwarting potential terrorist actions. The Special Operations Group recovered grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, and other explosive materials from Bhuvan Forest, disrupting planned activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, authorities have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The seizure, which took place on Wednesday, represents a major setback to terrorist operations in the region, according to police sources.

The Handwara police's Special Operations Group conducted the operation in the Bhuvan Forest area of Rajwar. During this operation, they unearthed a significant amount of weaponry, including 22 grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, 15 AK-47 rounds, and an unidentified black powdered substance suspected to be an explosive.

Officials assert that the discovery has likely thwarted planned terror activities, thereby enhancing security in the area. This operation illustrates the ongoing efforts and vigilance of security forces in countering terrorist threats in sensitive regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

