Swift Action in Jammu: Flood Relief Operations Underway

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed and directed rescue operations in flood-affected Jammu. Emphasizing safety, he commended the efforts of military and disaster forces in evacuating residents. Essential services restoration, road repairs, and readiness of health facilities are prioritized. Government offices and schools remain closed while emergency teams are on high alert.

Updated: 27-08-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:33 IST
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took charge on Wednesday, overseeing rescue and relief efforts in the flood-ravaged regions of Jammu. Emphasizing timely evacuation, he praised the Army, Air Force, and disaster response teams for minimizing loss of life and swiftly relocating residents in affected areas.

At a high-level meeting, Sinha coordinated the administrative and military response, stressing the urgent restoration of essential services. Instructions were given to maintain access to necessities like power, clean water, and healthcare. Additionally, roads and bridges on National Highways are set for quick restoration to ensure connectivity.

Educational institutions and non-essential offices have been closed, with a close watch on emergency services to remain operational round the clock. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Sinha remains in contact with central and state agencies to continuously assess the situation and manage the flood crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

