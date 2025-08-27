IAF's Daring Rescues Amid Floods in Jammu and Punjab
The Indian Air Force (IAF) spearheaded relief operations as heavy rains and flooding hit Jammu and northern Punjab. Six helicopters were dispatched, rescuing soldiers and civilians, and a C-130 transport aircraft delivered critical supplies. The IAF's prompt response highlights its commitment to national service during this natural disaster.
In a heroic effort, the Indian Air Force (IAF) dispatched six helicopters to carry out relief and rescue missions in flood-hit areas of Jammu and northern Punjab. Among the operations, 38 army soldiers and 10 BSF personnel were rescued from Dera Baba Nanak town.
A C-130 transport aircraft, carrying essential relief material and an NDRF team, landed in Jammu to bolster flood relief efforts. IAF's swift response was critical as heavy rains devastated the region, affecting thousands.
The ministry praised the IAF's commitment to national service, highlighting the deployment of Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters for rescue missions, ensuring swift action amid torrential weather, and air-dropping over 750 kg of essential supplies around Pathankot.
