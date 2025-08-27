Left Menu

IAF's Daring Rescues Amid Floods in Jammu and Punjab

The Indian Air Force (IAF) spearheaded relief operations as heavy rains and flooding hit Jammu and northern Punjab. Six helicopters were dispatched, rescuing soldiers and civilians, and a C-130 transport aircraft delivered critical supplies. The IAF's prompt response highlights its commitment to national service during this natural disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:34 IST
IAF's Daring Rescues Amid Floods in Jammu and Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heroic effort, the Indian Air Force (IAF) dispatched six helicopters to carry out relief and rescue missions in flood-hit areas of Jammu and northern Punjab. Among the operations, 38 army soldiers and 10 BSF personnel were rescued from Dera Baba Nanak town.

A C-130 transport aircraft, carrying essential relief material and an NDRF team, landed in Jammu to bolster flood relief efforts. IAF's swift response was critical as heavy rains devastated the region, affecting thousands.

The ministry praised the IAF's commitment to national service, highlighting the deployment of Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters for rescue missions, ensuring swift action amid torrential weather, and air-dropping over 750 kg of essential supplies around Pathankot.

TRENDING

1
Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

 India
2
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
3
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025