Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

Israeli drone strikes in the southern Damascus suburb of Kiswah killed eight Syrian soldiers and wounded others. Syria termed the attack a violation of international law. The strikes are part of ongoing hostilities between Israel and Syria, with further escalations reported by Syrian state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 28-08-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 03:32 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a recent escalation of hostilities, Israeli drone strikes have resulted in the death of eight Syrian soldiers in the southern Damascus suburb of Kiswah, officials and a war monitor confirmed on Wednesday.

Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes, labeling them a 'grave violation of international law' and an infringement on Syria's sovereignty. The strikes also highlight Israel's continuous aggressive stance aimed at destabilizing regional peace, according to Syrian statements.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has not commented on the attacks. Despite the absence of an official statement, the ongoing strikes are seen as Israel's strategy to maintain security around the Golan Heights and support regional allies, such as Syria's Druze minority, amid ongoing regional instability.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

 Global
2
Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

 Global
3
UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

 Syria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025