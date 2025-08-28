In a recent escalation of hostilities, Israeli drone strikes have resulted in the death of eight Syrian soldiers in the southern Damascus suburb of Kiswah, officials and a war monitor confirmed on Wednesday.

Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes, labeling them a 'grave violation of international law' and an infringement on Syria's sovereignty. The strikes also highlight Israel's continuous aggressive stance aimed at destabilizing regional peace, according to Syrian statements.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has not commented on the attacks. Despite the absence of an official statement, the ongoing strikes are seen as Israel's strategy to maintain security around the Golan Heights and support regional allies, such as Syria's Druze minority, amid ongoing regional instability.