Tragic Tale of Unrequited Love Turns Fatal in Baghpat
In Baghpat district, a 19-year-old named Samun allegedly killed a teenage girl using a shovel after being rejected by her. The attempted cover-up failed as family members intervened, and the police apprehended him. The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem. Investigation is ongoing.
A tragic incident has shocked Boudha village in Baghpat district after a 19-year-old allegedly murdered a teenage girl. The accused, identified as Samun, reportedly attacked the 14-year-old with a shovel after she rejected his advances.
Additional Superintendent of Police N P Singh revealed that Samun confessed to the crime, admitting he wanted a physical relationship which the girl refused. This refusal, he claimed, drove him to commit the heinous act.
Family members discovered the crime as Samun was attempting to conceal the body within the house. Police were quickly notified, leading to Samun's arrest. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, with further investigations underway.
