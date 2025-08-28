Left Menu

Farewell Interrupted: The Untimely Passing of Kerala's ADGP Mahipal Yadav

Senior Kerala IPS officer Mahipal Yadav passed away in Rajasthan just before his retirement. He was an Exemplary figure serving as the state's Excise Commissioner. Kerala's Chief Minister and fellow officers paid tribute, noting his integrity and dedication. Yadav was honored posthumously by state police.

Farewell Interrupted: The Untimely Passing of Kerala's ADGP Mahipal Yadav
A senior Kerala IPS officer met an untimely death just before his official retirement, sources revealed. ADGP Mahipal Yadav succumbed to an illness in his home state of Rajasthan.

Yadav, who held the post of Excise Commissioner, was due for a farewell function by the Kerala police. He was an officer marked by integrity, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who mourned his passing as extremely painful.

Colleagues and senior police officials gathered to pay their respects, recognizing his commitment to public service and unwavering leadership.

