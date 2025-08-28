Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

A man has been detained by police in Prayagraj for the shocking murder of his young relative. Authorities say Sharan Singh, driven by the advisement of a tantrik, killed his 17-year-old grand-nephew, Piyush, severing and discarding his body parts in separate locations.

The tense situation unfolded after Piyush, a high school student, did not return home, prompting a search that discovered a torso and later a head, leading to his identification. A local witness provided descriptions that led to Sharan's arrest.

Sharan Singh confessed to the crime during interrogation, citing the suicides of his own children and the guidance of the tantrik as his motivation. The investigation is ongoing as Sharan remains in custody, with police working to uncover more details about this brutal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)