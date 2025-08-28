Left Menu

Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

Sharan Singh murdered his 17-year-old grand-nephew, Piyush, allegedly under the influence of a tantrik's advice that blames Piyush's survival for his own children's suicides. The grisly act involved dismemberment and disposing of the body parts at different locations. Sharan has been arrested and confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:17 IST
Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice
Sharan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained by police in Prayagraj for the shocking murder of his young relative. Authorities say Sharan Singh, driven by the advisement of a tantrik, killed his 17-year-old grand-nephew, Piyush, severing and discarding his body parts in separate locations.

The tense situation unfolded after Piyush, a high school student, did not return home, prompting a search that discovered a torso and later a head, leading to his identification. A local witness provided descriptions that led to Sharan's arrest.

Sharan Singh confessed to the crime during interrogation, citing the suicides of his own children and the guidance of the tantrik as his motivation. The investigation is ongoing as Sharan remains in custody, with police working to uncover more details about this brutal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

 Global
2
Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

 Global
3
Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

 Global
4
Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025