Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District
Police in Thane district seized banned gutkha and tobacco products valued at Rs 25.20 lakh from a shop on Golden Nest Road. The operation was conducted by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police, but no arrests have been made yet. A case has been filed under relevant legal provisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:55 IST
In a significant police operation, banned gutkha and tobacco products valued at Rs 25.20 lakh were confiscated from a shop located on Golden Nest Road in Bhayander, Thane district.
The action was carried out by Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police on August 25. According to police reports, no individuals have been detained so far in connection with the contraband.
A case has been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food and Drug Administration Act at Navghar police station as authorities continue their investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
