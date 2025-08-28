Left Menu

Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

Police in Thane district seized banned gutkha and tobacco products valued at Rs 25.20 lakh from a shop on Golden Nest Road. The operation was conducted by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police, but no arrests have been made yet. A case has been filed under relevant legal provisions.

Updated: 28-08-2025 15:55 IST
  India
  • India

In a significant police operation, banned gutkha and tobacco products valued at Rs 25.20 lakh were confiscated from a shop located on Golden Nest Road in Bhayander, Thane district.

The action was carried out by Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police on August 25. According to police reports, no individuals have been detained so far in connection with the contraband.

A case has been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food and Drug Administration Act at Navghar police station as authorities continue their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

