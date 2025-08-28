Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Halts Meetings Due to Severe Weather

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has suspended all committee meetings until September 5 due to severe weather, with heavy rains causing flash floods and landslides. The decision was made as the administration focuses on addressing the situation.

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Halts Meetings Due to Severe Weather
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly announced the suspension of all its committee meetings until September 5, responding to days of heavy rainfall across the region.

The adverse weather has triggered flash floods and landslides, leading to a crisis that demands full administrative attention.

In an official statement, the Assembly Secretariat confirmed that all House Committees, including Financial Committees, have postponed their meetings as the administration prioritizes managing the emergent weather-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

