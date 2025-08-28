Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Halts Meetings Due to Severe Weather

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly announced the suspension of all its committee meetings until September 5, responding to days of heavy rainfall across the region.

The adverse weather has triggered flash floods and landslides, leading to a crisis that demands full administrative attention.

In an official statement, the Assembly Secretariat confirmed that all House Committees, including Financial Committees, have postponed their meetings as the administration prioritizes managing the emergent weather-related challenges.

