Left Menu

Kremlin's Mixed Signals: Peace Talks Amidst Chaos

The Kremlin remains open to peace talks on Ukraine despite a recent deadly strike on Kyiv by Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Moscow's interest in diplomacy, though both sides continue military operations. Ukraine has reciprocated with strikes on Russian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:06 IST
Kremlin's Mixed Signals: Peace Talks Amidst Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin expressed its continued interest in peace talks with Ukraine, despite a recent deadly Russian missile strike on Kyiv that claimed at least 15 lives, including four children. The attack has been perceived as a rebuttal to ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the ongoing hostilities from both sides but emphasized Russia's willingness to pursue diplomatic solutions. However, he noted that Russian forces remain focused on targeting Ukrainian military and associated infrastructure while denying deliberate attacks on civilians.

Simultaneously, Peskov pointed out that Ukraine continues to target Russian infrastructure, including civilian areas, underlining the ongoing nature of the special military operation. Despite continued military activities, Peskov insisted that Russia is committed to achieving its objectives through political negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

 India
3
Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

 India
4
India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025