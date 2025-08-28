Kremlin's Mixed Signals: Peace Talks Amidst Chaos

The Kremlin expressed its continued interest in peace talks with Ukraine, despite a recent deadly Russian missile strike on Kyiv that claimed at least 15 lives, including four children. The attack has been perceived as a rebuttal to ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the ongoing hostilities from both sides but emphasized Russia's willingness to pursue diplomatic solutions. However, he noted that Russian forces remain focused on targeting Ukrainian military and associated infrastructure while denying deliberate attacks on civilians.

Simultaneously, Peskov pointed out that Ukraine continues to target Russian infrastructure, including civilian areas, underlining the ongoing nature of the special military operation. Despite continued military activities, Peskov insisted that Russia is committed to achieving its objectives through political negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)