Assam Achieves Significant Decline in Crime Rates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reported a significant reduction in crime rates in the state, accompanied by an increase in convictions compared to 2021. This improvement marks a positive shift in law and order, contributing to a safer environment for residents.

Highlighting the achievements, Sarma noted a dramatic 66.8 percent decline in crime rate per lakh population. Additionally, pending cases have dropped by an impressive 90.09 percent while the conviction rate under the BNS has risen to 56.2 percent.

The Chief Minister, who also oversees the home portfolio, praised the Assam Police's commitment towards ensuring safety and maintaining a crime-free state, describing the advancements in law enforcement as remarkable.