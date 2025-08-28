Assam Achieves Significant Decline in Crime Rates
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a notable decrease in crime rates and an uplift in convictions since 2021, indicating an overall enhancement in law and order in the state. He also emphasized Assam Police's dedication to maintaining a safe and crime-free environment.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reported a significant reduction in crime rates in the state, accompanied by an increase in convictions compared to 2021. This improvement marks a positive shift in law and order, contributing to a safer environment for residents.
Highlighting the achievements, Sarma noted a dramatic 66.8 percent decline in crime rate per lakh population. Additionally, pending cases have dropped by an impressive 90.09 percent while the conviction rate under the BNS has risen to 56.2 percent.
The Chief Minister, who also oversees the home portfolio, praised the Assam Police's commitment towards ensuring safety and maintaining a crime-free state, describing the advancements in law enforcement as remarkable.
ALSO READ
Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts
Sambhal Inquiry: A Call for Safety Amidst Rising Tensions
NARI 2025 Report Unveils Stark Reality of Women's Safety in India
Digital Traceability and Nuclear Science: Securing Food Safety in Global Trade
Government Proposes Alcohol Law Reforms to Balance Safety and Fairness