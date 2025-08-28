Left Menu

Assam Achieves Significant Decline in Crime Rates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a notable decrease in crime rates and an uplift in convictions since 2021, indicating an overall enhancement in law and order in the state. He also emphasized Assam Police's dedication to maintaining a safe and crime-free environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:48 IST
Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reported a significant reduction in crime rates in the state, accompanied by an increase in convictions compared to 2021. This improvement marks a positive shift in law and order, contributing to a safer environment for residents.

Highlighting the achievements, Sarma noted a dramatic 66.8 percent decline in crime rate per lakh population. Additionally, pending cases have dropped by an impressive 90.09 percent while the conviction rate under the BNS has risen to 56.2 percent.

The Chief Minister, who also oversees the home portfolio, praised the Assam Police's commitment towards ensuring safety and maintaining a crime-free state, describing the advancements in law enforcement as remarkable.

