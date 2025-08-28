Left Menu

Assault Over Argument: Woman Arrested for Attack

A woman in Mallawan allegedly attacked her boyfriend, injuring his private parts after an argument at her home. The boyfriend, from Rajasthan, is stable in the hospital. Both had been in a four-year relationship. The woman has been detained, as confirmed by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:15 IST
In a disturbing incident in the Mallawan area, a woman allegedly assaulted her boyfriend, causing injury to his private parts, following a heated argument. The altercation occurred at the woman's residence, law enforcement officials reported on Thursday.

The victim, hailing from Rajasthan, has been hospitalized, and his current condition is stable according to medical reports. Authorities have detained the woman involved in the incident, pending further investigation.

The couple had reportedly been in a four-year relationship, previously working together at the same company. ASP Nripendra Kumar confirmed the woman's custody following the incident that took place on Wednesday night.

