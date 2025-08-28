TMC MLA Arrest Sparks Recruitment Scam Investigation in West Bengal
Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha has been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in school recruitments in West Bengal. The Enforcement Directorate is also questioning his aunt, TMC councillor Maya Saha, regarding her involvement. The investigation follows raids and attempts by Saha to evade arrest by disposing of phones.
The arrest of Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha is escalating a major investigation into alleged irregularities in West Bengal's school recruitment process. The Enforcement Directorate took the MLA into custody following a series of raids.
Further scrutiny has now turned to his paternal aunt, Maya Saha, a TMC councillor, in connection with her possible involvement in the scam. The ED conducted searches at her Birbhum residence to gather more evidence.
Despite categorically denying any wrongdoing, claiming financial independence from corruption, Maya faces allegations tied to land-grabbing cases. This high-profile investigation has intensified after Jiban Krishna Saha's attempt to evade arrest by scaling walls and ditching evidence like mobile phones.
