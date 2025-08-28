Left Menu

TMC MLA Arrest Sparks Recruitment Scam Investigation in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha has been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in school recruitments in West Bengal. The Enforcement Directorate is also questioning his aunt, TMC councillor Maya Saha, regarding her involvement. The investigation follows raids and attempts by Saha to evade arrest by disposing of phones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:16 IST
TMC MLA Arrest Sparks Recruitment Scam Investigation in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha is escalating a major investigation into alleged irregularities in West Bengal's school recruitment process. The Enforcement Directorate took the MLA into custody following a series of raids.

Further scrutiny has now turned to his paternal aunt, Maya Saha, a TMC councillor, in connection with her possible involvement in the scam. The ED conducted searches at her Birbhum residence to gather more evidence.

Despite categorically denying any wrongdoing, claiming financial independence from corruption, Maya faces allegations tied to land-grabbing cases. This high-profile investigation has intensified after Jiban Krishna Saha's attempt to evade arrest by scaling walls and ditching evidence like mobile phones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and US Trade Negotiations: A Standoff Over Tariffs and Market Access

India and US Trade Negotiations: A Standoff Over Tariffs and Market Access

 India
2
BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading for Equity Derivatives from December 2025

BSE to Launch Pre-Open Trading for Equity Derivatives from December 2025

 India
3
Whatever is outdated is bound to go, caste system was there once, but has no relevance today: RSS chief Bhagwat.

Whatever is outdated is bound to go, caste system was there once, but has no...

 India
4
E3 Powers Trigger Snapback Mechanism Against Iran: A Diplomatic Standoff

E3 Powers Trigger Snapback Mechanism Against Iran: A Diplomatic Standoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025