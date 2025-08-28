Left Menu

Haryana Stands With Flood-Hit Punjab: CM Saini's Assurance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed solidarity with flood-afflicted Punjab, pledging support for relief efforts. Saini communicated with Punjab's Chief Minister, assuring comprehensive aid amidst severe flooding in several districts. Various federal and military agencies are actively involved in rescue missions across the hardest-hit regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:23 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced solidarity with flood-ravaged Punjab, emphasizing his government's readiness to assist. This declaration follows severe flooding impacting several districts in Punjab, as told during a state cabinet meeting.

Saini stated that he had penned a letter to Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, expressing his concerns and offering to extend any form of necessary assistance.

Efforts to rescue inhabitants from hard-hit areas are ongoing, involving central and military forces. Key areas affected include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar, where evacuations of vulnerable populations such as the elderly and pregnant women are prioritized.

