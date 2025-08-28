Terror in Paradise: Unveiling the Pahalgam Attack

In a meticulously planned assault, terrorists targeted the scenic Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in the loss of 26 lives. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) pinpointed the motive as both the location's heavy tourist footfall and its remoteness.

Two individuals, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, were apprehended for assisting the three Pakistani terrorists responsible, associated with the banned group Lashkar-e-Taiba. These individuals provided vital support, including food and shelter.

Following the tragic event, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking multiple terror sites across Pakistan and PoK, in an effort to dismantle the infrastructure from which attacks on India were organized.

