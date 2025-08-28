Left Menu

Massive Maratha Quota Protest Draws Thousands to Mumbai

Over 1,500 Mumbai police personnel have been deployed to oversee the protest led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan. Demanding reservation in jobs and education, Jarange and his supporters moved from Jalna district to Mumbai. Authorities estimate over 20,000 protesters, leading to tight security and traffic restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:52 IST
Massive Maratha Quota Protest Draws Thousands to Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Azad Maidan has turned into a focal point of political unrest, as over 1,500 police personnel manage a large-scale protest led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The demonstration calls for Marathas to be recognized as Kunbis, granting them eligibility for reservations in government jobs and education. Jarange's decision for an indefinite fast starting August 29 has galvanized thousands, attracting participants from various parts of Maharashtra to Mumbai.

The city's law enforcement, including senior officers like Joint Commissioner of Police Satya Narayan, have been actively reviewing security arrangements at the site. A deployment comprising local police and units from the Central Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and Maharashtra Security Force aims to maintain order with anticipation of over 20,000 attendees. Constraints on protest permissions were felt as authorities denied requests from three other groups to use Azad Maidan on August 29, noting its capacity limit of 5,000.

As traffic bottlenecks build due to the influx of demonstrators traveling from Jalna district, Navi Mumbai Police imposed vehicle movement restrictions. While Ganesh festival security forces are partly diverted to aid this protest, the convergence of various organizations supporting the Maratha quota claim punctuates the significant socio-political stakes attached to this demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Missile Strikes

UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Missile Strikes

 Global
2
White House Dismisses Railroad Regulator Amidst Policy Disputes

White House Dismisses Railroad Regulator Amidst Policy Disputes

 Global
3
Skeptical about Centre conferring posthumous Bharat Ratna on JMM founder Shibu Soren: J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.

Skeptical about Centre conferring posthumous Bharat Ratna on JMM founder Shi...

 India
4
RSS Leader Addresses Demographic Challenges: Conversion and Migration Concerns

RSS Leader Addresses Demographic Challenges: Conversion and Migration Concer...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025