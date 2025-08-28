Massive Maratha Quota Protest Draws Thousands to Mumbai

Mumbai's Azad Maidan has turned into a focal point of political unrest, as over 1,500 police personnel manage a large-scale protest led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The demonstration calls for Marathas to be recognized as Kunbis, granting them eligibility for reservations in government jobs and education. Jarange's decision for an indefinite fast starting August 29 has galvanized thousands, attracting participants from various parts of Maharashtra to Mumbai.

The city's law enforcement, including senior officers like Joint Commissioner of Police Satya Narayan, have been actively reviewing security arrangements at the site. A deployment comprising local police and units from the Central Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and Maharashtra Security Force aims to maintain order with anticipation of over 20,000 attendees. Constraints on protest permissions were felt as authorities denied requests from three other groups to use Azad Maidan on August 29, noting its capacity limit of 5,000.

As traffic bottlenecks build due to the influx of demonstrators traveling from Jalna district, Navi Mumbai Police imposed vehicle movement restrictions. While Ganesh festival security forces are partly diverted to aid this protest, the convergence of various organizations supporting the Maratha quota claim punctuates the significant socio-political stakes attached to this demonstration.

