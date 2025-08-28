E3 Powers Initiate Sanctions Snapback on Iran Amid Nuclear Tensions

Britain, France, and Germany launched a 30-day initiative to reinstate U.N. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, as revealed in a letter to the U.N. Security Council. The E3's decision follows the expiration risk of their ability to reinstate sanctions by mid-October, following a 2015 nuclear accord.

Despite multiple negotiation attempts with Iran, following June's military interventions by Israel and the U.S., talks in Geneva proved insufficient for the E3 to defer action. Accusations have been levied against Iran over breaches of the 2015 agreement intended to curb the development of nuclear weaponry.

The E3 have informed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seeking Iran's engagement by the end of September to delay further action. Iran's possible responses include warnings of a harsh reaction should sanctions be reinstated without diplomatic resolution.

