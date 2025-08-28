Left Menu

E3 Powers Initiate Sanctions Snapback on Iran Amid Nuclear Tensions

Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3, have begun a 30-day process to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran, citing violations of a 2015 nuclear deal. The move follows failed negotiations with Iran and recent tensions after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:05 IST
E3 Powers Initiate Sanctions Snapback on Iran Amid Nuclear Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain, France, and Germany launched a 30-day initiative to reinstate U.N. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, as revealed in a letter to the U.N. Security Council. The E3's decision follows the expiration risk of their ability to reinstate sanctions by mid-October, following a 2015 nuclear accord.

Despite multiple negotiation attempts with Iran, following June's military interventions by Israel and the U.S., talks in Geneva proved insufficient for the E3 to defer action. Accusations have been levied against Iran over breaches of the 2015 agreement intended to curb the development of nuclear weaponry.

The E3 have informed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seeking Iran's engagement by the end of September to delay further action. Iran's possible responses include warnings of a harsh reaction should sanctions be reinstated without diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Sports Hub: A Vision for Global Prestige

Telangana's Sports Hub: A Vision for Global Prestige

 India
2
Gaza's Hunger Crisis: Urgent Call for More Food Aid

Gaza's Hunger Crisis: Urgent Call for More Food Aid

 Global
3
Groww Set to Launch Billion-Dollar IPO for Expansive Growth

Groww Set to Launch Billion-Dollar IPO for Expansive Growth

 India
4
EU-U.S. Trade Agreement Set to Ease Tariffs

EU-U.S. Trade Agreement Set to Ease Tariffs

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025