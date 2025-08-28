Mystery Unveiled: The Crime that Shocked Ranchi

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, two men were arrested on charges of murdering Parmila Devi, police reported on Thursday. The crime, allegedly committed by Danish Qureshi and his associate M Saud Quazi, unfolded on Sunday at Tikar More under the Ichagarh police precinct.

Kareena Devi, the victim's daughter, lodged a complaint with the Tamad Police Station, stating that her mother had visited Danish Qureshi's residence in Ranchi's Kantatoli area and never returned. Based on this complaint, a police team was promptly assembled.

The authorities, with technical assistance, apprehended Danish and M Saud Quazi on Wednesday in Edelhatu, Bundu block. Both suspects confessed to the crime, with Danish revealing that the murder was motivated by his father Nasim Qureshi's illicit relationship with the victim, Parmila Devi.

(With inputs from agencies.)