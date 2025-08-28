E3's Snapback: U.N. Sanctions Return to Iran

In a strategic move concerning Iran's nuclear activities, Britain, France, and Germany have initiated a 30-day window to reimpose sanctions through the U.N. Security Council. This action stems from accusations that Iran has breached its commitments under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA was a critical agreement between Iran and major world powers, preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Despite the deal's enforcement, Iran has been suspected of advanced uranium enrichment, nearing weapons-grade levels, a claim Tehran denies, maintaining its nuclear endeavors are for peaceful purposes.

As this reimposition process, known as 'snapback,' unfolds, the potential return of sanctions, including an arms embargo and restrictions on ballistic missile activities, looms. Diplomatic efforts from E3 and unexpected resolutions from Russia and China continue shaping the global stance on Iran's contentious nuclear path.

