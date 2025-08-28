Left Menu

Opposition Demands Accountability Amidst Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Fury

In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, chaos erupted as the BJP criticized the government for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's absence during severe monsoon-induced destruction. The opposition called for a session deferment, citing extensive damage and stranded civilians, while the government defended its disaster management efforts.

Opposition Demands Accountability Amidst Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed uproar on Thursday as opposition BJP lawmakers demanded a delay in the ongoing Monsoon session. This came in light of relentless rains causing widespread destruction across the state. Criticism centered on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's absence during the crisis.

Opposition members accused the government of indifference, noting the CM's presence in politically sensitive Bihar instead of back home in Himachal. As tensions mounted, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania called for a 15-minute adjournment amid chaotic scenes.

Churah BJP MLA Hansraj highlighted the dire situation in Chamba district, where Saach Pass is buried under thick snow, roads are shut, and residents are stranded. He, along with other BJP members, insisted the CM should prioritize state concerns. Despite this, the Deputy CM assured that authorities were fully engaged in managing the disaster.

