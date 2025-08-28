Opposition Demands Accountability Amidst Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Fury
In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, chaos erupted as the BJP criticized the government for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's absence during severe monsoon-induced destruction. The opposition called for a session deferment, citing extensive damage and stranded civilians, while the government defended its disaster management efforts.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed uproar on Thursday as opposition BJP lawmakers demanded a delay in the ongoing Monsoon session. This came in light of relentless rains causing widespread destruction across the state. Criticism centered on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's absence during the crisis.
Opposition members accused the government of indifference, noting the CM's presence in politically sensitive Bihar instead of back home in Himachal. As tensions mounted, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania called for a 15-minute adjournment amid chaotic scenes.
Churah BJP MLA Hansraj highlighted the dire situation in Chamba district, where Saach Pass is buried under thick snow, roads are shut, and residents are stranded. He, along with other BJP members, insisted the CM should prioritize state concerns. Despite this, the Deputy CM assured that authorities were fully engaged in managing the disaster.
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- Monsoon
- Assembly
- Opposition
- BJP
- Chief Minister
- Sukhvinder Sukhu
- Disaster
- Speaker
- Rain
ALSO READ
BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi for Insults in Bihar
RSS and BJP: Independent Affairs Confirmed by Mohan Bhagwat
Political Storm Brews Over Dharmasthala: BJP vs Congress
Political Tensions Rise: BJP Blames Rahul for Abusive Language at Yatra
Call for Action: RWAs and BJP's Vijay Goel Urge Scrapping of ABC Rules Amid Stray Dog Concerns