Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Erdogan Discuss Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Turkish President Erdogan have engaged in talks regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, with agreements expected in writing next week. Erdogan discussed Turkey's potential contributions to Black Sea security. Zelenskiy reported overnight attacks by Russia on various international entities in Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:07 IST
Zelenskiy and Erdogan Discuss Security Guarantees for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed discussions with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan about establishing security guarantees for Ukraine. These vital agreements are set to be formally documented next week.

Turkey's involvement is poised to be substantial, as President Erdogan has enlisted his defense minister to explore how the nation could contribute to enhancing security, specifically in the strategically important Black Sea region.

Amid these diplomatic negotiations, Zelenskiy reported that Russia launched attacks on various international entities, including a Turkish enterprise, the Embassy of Azerbaijan, the EU delegation, the British Council, and residential areas in Kyiv, signaling the urgency of bolstered security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

 Global
2
CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
4
RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025