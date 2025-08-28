Zelenskiy and Erdogan Discuss Security Guarantees for Ukraine

In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed discussions with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan about establishing security guarantees for Ukraine. These vital agreements are set to be formally documented next week.

Turkey's involvement is poised to be substantial, as President Erdogan has enlisted his defense minister to explore how the nation could contribute to enhancing security, specifically in the strategically important Black Sea region.

Amid these diplomatic negotiations, Zelenskiy reported that Russia launched attacks on various international entities, including a Turkish enterprise, the Embassy of Azerbaijan, the EU delegation, the British Council, and residential areas in Kyiv, signaling the urgency of bolstered security measures.

