Maharashtra Showdown: Security Forces Neutralize Four Maoists in Gadchiroli

Security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district successfully neutralized four Naxalites in a significant counter-insurgency operation, police reported. The individuals, with a combined bounty of Rs 14 lakh, were killed after an intense eight-hour encounter in the dense forests of Koparshi.

The operation, led by Additional SP (Operations) M Ramesh, involved 20 C-60 police parties and two CRPF QAT teams. Despite challenging weather conditions and heavy rains, the forces were able to reach and conduct a search operation, eventually retaliating against indiscriminate firing from Maoists.

The encounter resulted in the recovery of one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles, a .303 rifle, 92 live rounds, and three walkie-talkie sets. This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the Gadchiroli police, which has seen 91 hardcore Maoists killed and 128 arrested since 2021. Superintendent of Police Neelotpal continues to urge Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)