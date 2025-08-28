Left Menu

Maharashtra Showdown: Security Forces Neutralize Four Maoists in Gadchiroli

In a major counter-insurgency operation, security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district neutralized four Naxalites, collectively carrying Rs 14 lakh in bounties. The operation, challenged by heavy rains and dense forest, also led to the recovery of rifles, live rounds, and communication equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district successfully neutralized four Naxalites in a significant counter-insurgency operation, police reported. The individuals, with a combined bounty of Rs 14 lakh, were killed after an intense eight-hour encounter in the dense forests of Koparshi.

The operation, led by Additional SP (Operations) M Ramesh, involved 20 C-60 police parties and two CRPF QAT teams. Despite challenging weather conditions and heavy rains, the forces were able to reach and conduct a search operation, eventually retaliating against indiscriminate firing from Maoists.

The encounter resulted in the recovery of one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles, a .303 rifle, 92 live rounds, and three walkie-talkie sets. This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the Gadchiroli police, which has seen 91 hardcore Maoists killed and 128 arrested since 2021. Superintendent of Police Neelotpal continues to urge Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

