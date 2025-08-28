E3 Triggers Snapback: Tensions Rise Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

In a move fraught with tension, Britain, France, and Germany have initiated a 30-day U.N. process to reimpose sanctions on Iran. The action, stemming from disagreements over Iran's nuclear program and recent bombings by Israel and the U.S., has drawn sharp criticism from Tehran.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that the decision does not mark the end of diplomacy, while Germany's Johann Wadephul urged Iran to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog. Iran, meanwhile, criticized the action as illegal but left the door open for future engagement.

The E3's notification is part of broader efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio supported the move, adding that the U.S. remains open to negotiations with Iran. Inside Iran, divisions continue to grow over how to respond to the international pressures and economic ramifications.

