Decade-Old Mystery: Unresolved Crimes in Dharmasthala

Kusumavati, the mother of Sowjanya, a young girl allegedly raped and murdered over a decade ago, has reignited a call for justice by submitting a new complaint to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Her submission outlines allegations of widespread rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala spanning the last 20 years.

Sowjanya's unresolved case, dating back to October 9, 2012, has seen intervention from the CBI and the Supreme Court, yet the true culprits remain unidentified. Kusumavati's complaint mentions statements from Chinnaiah's sister, Ratna, who claimed that threats from powerful individuals forced Chinnaiah to flee Dharmasthala due to what he knew about Sowjanya's fate.

The complaint also highlights media reports implying Ravi Poojari revealed the names behind the crime to Chinnaiah, only to be murdered himself. Kusumavati is now urging a narco-test on Chinnaiah to substantiate these claims, pressing the Karnataka government and SIT to finally deliver justice for her daughter.

