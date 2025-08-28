Left Menu

Decade-Old Mystery: Unresolved Crimes in Dharmasthala

The unresolved case of Sowjanya, a college student allegedly raped and murdered over a decade ago in Dharmasthala, resurfaces as her mother submits a fresh complaint. The complaint alleges multiple rapes and murders, involving influential figures, with calls for further investigation by Karnataka's SIT to bring justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:06 IST
Decade-Old Mystery: Unresolved Crimes in Dharmasthala
  • Country:
  • India

Kusumavati, the mother of Sowjanya, a young girl allegedly raped and murdered over a decade ago, has reignited a call for justice by submitting a new complaint to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Her submission outlines allegations of widespread rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala spanning the last 20 years.

Sowjanya's unresolved case, dating back to October 9, 2012, has seen intervention from the CBI and the Supreme Court, yet the true culprits remain unidentified. Kusumavati's complaint mentions statements from Chinnaiah's sister, Ratna, who claimed that threats from powerful individuals forced Chinnaiah to flee Dharmasthala due to what he knew about Sowjanya's fate.

The complaint also highlights media reports implying Ravi Poojari revealed the names behind the crime to Chinnaiah, only to be murdered himself. Kusumavati is now urging a narco-test on Chinnaiah to substantiate these claims, pressing the Karnataka government and SIT to finally deliver justice for her daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Toddler's Life Cut Short in Mumbai

Tragedy Strikes: Toddler's Life Cut Short in Mumbai

 India
2
Brazil's Crackdown on Fuel Sector Frauds: Operation Hidden Carbon Unveiled

Brazil's Crackdown on Fuel Sector Frauds: Operation Hidden Carbon Unveiled

 Global
3
Mizoram Assembly Wraps Up Productive Monsoon Session

Mizoram Assembly Wraps Up Productive Monsoon Session

 India
4
Severe Weather Alert: Guwahati Braces for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms

Severe Weather Alert: Guwahati Braces for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025