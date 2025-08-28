Army's Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Flood Fury

The Army on Thursday launched an extensive rescue mission to combat the devastating floods in Jammu and Punjab, deploying 20 columns in a concerted effort to evacuate stranded individuals and provide essential aid.

With 943 people now rescued, the operation underscores the relentless dedication of the Rising Star Corps, who coordinated efforts in severely affected areas such as Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur districts.

Among the rescued were 50 children from an orphanage in R S Pura, and security forces played a crucial role in airlifting 16 critical patients from the inaccessible flood-hit terrain of Pargwal. The effort demonstrates the Army's commitment to ensuring safety and restoring vital services in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)