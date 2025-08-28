Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Thar Claims Toddler's Life

A tragic incident unfolded near Bhangrola village when a one-year-old boy, Aabish, lost his life to a speeding vehicle. The incident left the small community in shock as police launched an investigation into the matter.

The driver, who initially fled, leaving the vehicle behind, was later apprehended and identified as 22-year-old Gaurav of Shikohpur village. He confessed to the police that he hadn't noticed the child while speeding towards the village's primary health center.

An FIR has been filed at Kherki Daula Police Station, while the bereaved family, hailing from Patna, Bihar, copes with the unfathomable loss. The tragic event emphasizes the need for safer driving practices in community areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)