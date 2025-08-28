High-Level Diplomacy: Turkey and U.S. Discuss Peace in Ukraine
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone discussion regarding peace efforts in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Fidan expressed Turkey's willingness to take an active role in the peace process, as informed by a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
In a recent phone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio focused on efforts to establish peace amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The discussion provided an opportunity for Minister Fidan to convey Ankara's stance and readiness to actively engage in facilitating peace.
A source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized Turkey's commitment to contributing to a peaceful resolution in the conflict.
