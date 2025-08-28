High-Level Diplomacy: Turkey and U.S. Discuss Peace in Ukraine

In a recent phone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio focused on efforts to establish peace amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The discussion provided an opportunity for Minister Fidan to convey Ankara's stance and readiness to actively engage in facilitating peace.

A source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized Turkey's commitment to contributing to a peaceful resolution in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)