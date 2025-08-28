Left Menu

High-Level Diplomacy: Turkey and U.S. Discuss Peace in Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone discussion regarding peace efforts in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Fidan expressed Turkey's willingness to take an active role in the peace process, as informed by a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:24 IST
High-Level Diplomacy: Turkey and U.S. Discuss Peace in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent phone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio focused on efforts to establish peace amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The discussion provided an opportunity for Minister Fidan to convey Ankara's stance and readiness to actively engage in facilitating peace.

A source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized Turkey's commitment to contributing to a peaceful resolution in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guwahati Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos

Guwahati Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos

 India
2
Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

 India
3
Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

 Global
4
India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025