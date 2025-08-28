Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

In a renewed escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes rocked the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Although no casualties were immediately reported, resident Hussein Salem described the scene akin to an earthquake as smoke plumes filled the sky.

The strikes marked retaliation after Israel intercepted a drone reportedly launched by the Houthis toward its territory, the third such incident in a week. Sunday's strikes resulted in at least ten deaths, targeting military and infrastructure sites under Houthi control.

Amidst the rising regional tensions, European countries initiated a process to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear developments, a move Iran sharply denounced. Concurrently, Israel, in coalition with the United States, continues intensive strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)