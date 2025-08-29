Trump Urges Peace Amidst Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tensions
President Donald Trump expresses dissatisfaction over recent Russian attacks on Ukraine. Despite efforts to negotiate peace with President Putin, conflict continues with deadly consequences. Trump advocates for a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, but differences remain unresolved.
President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure over the recent missile and drone attacks by Russia on Ukraine, which resulted in 15 casualties and significant property damage. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hinted that Trump would address the issue later.
Despite Trump's negotiation efforts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska two weeks ago, progress towards a ceasefire has been limited. The ongoing conflict has seen destructive counterattacks, with Ukrainian forces severely damaging Russian oil refineries last August.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed plans for a meeting with Ukrainian representatives in New York. Trump continues to advocate for a diplomatic meeting between Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, though such talks remain stalled due to personal animosities.
