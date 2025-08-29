Liberation War Veterans Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Chaotic Public Discussion
Sixteen individuals, including a prominent 1971 Liberation War veteran, are facing charges under Bangladesh's Anti-Terrorism Act after being rescued from a mob during a public discussion. The controversial event, organized by the veterans' platform 'Moncho 71', focused on the Liberation War and the constitution, leading to accusations and unrest.
In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh police announced plans to charge 16 individuals, including a 1971 Liberation War veteran and a former minister, under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The individuals were 'rescued' from a mob during a public discussion in Dhaka.
The charges, disclosed by a national daily quoting Dhaka Police's Joint Commissioner Nasirul Islam, involve various notable figures like law professors, journalists, and former bureaucrats. The participants were accused of plotting against a past student-led movement.
The tumultuous gathering, criticized by opponents as a conspiracy against the former regime, faced interruptions by 'July warriors'. They assaulted attendees, raising questions about freedom of expression under the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.
