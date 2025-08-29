Left Menu

Liberation War Veterans Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Chaotic Public Discussion

Sixteen individuals, including a prominent 1971 Liberation War veteran, are facing charges under Bangladesh's Anti-Terrorism Act after being rescued from a mob during a public discussion. The controversial event, organized by the veterans' platform 'Moncho 71', focused on the Liberation War and the constitution, leading to accusations and unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-08-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 04:01 IST
Liberation War Veterans Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Chaotic Public Discussion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh police announced plans to charge 16 individuals, including a 1971 Liberation War veteran and a former minister, under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The individuals were 'rescued' from a mob during a public discussion in Dhaka.

The charges, disclosed by a national daily quoting Dhaka Police's Joint Commissioner Nasirul Islam, involve various notable figures like law professors, journalists, and former bureaucrats. The participants were accused of plotting against a past student-led movement.

The tumultuous gathering, criticized by opponents as a conspiracy against the former regime, faced interruptions by 'July warriors'. They assaulted attendees, raising questions about freedom of expression under the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FTC Chair Challenges Gmail on Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

FTC Chair Challenges Gmail on Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

 Global
2
A Sandwich Scuffle: Misdemeanor Charge for Justice Department Employee

A Sandwich Scuffle: Misdemeanor Charge for Justice Department Employee

 Global
3
Oscar Piastri Stands by McLaren's Bold Strategy Choices in Formula One

Oscar Piastri Stands by McLaren's Bold Strategy Choices in Formula One

 Global
4
Liberation War Veterans Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Chaotic Public Discussion

Liberation War Veterans Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Act After Chaotic Publi...

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025