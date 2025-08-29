Traffic Turmoil in Mumbai as Maratha Protesters Flood Streets
Massive traffic congestion hit Mumbai’s roads near CSMT as thousands of Maratha quota protesters rallied. The demonstration aimed at Azad Maidan disrupted transportation as vehicles, including BEST buses, were immobilized. Efforts by authorities to clear roads continue amidst the ongoing protest demanding reservation for the Maratha community.
Massive traffic congestion struck the streets near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai as thousands of Maratha quota protesters gathered on Friday.
The protesters, led towards Azad Maidan where agitator Manoj Jarange is set to commence his campaign, caused a significant standstill for public and private transportation, leaving BEST buses stuck for over 30 minutes during peak hours. Law enforcement officials arrived promptly, encouraging protesters to clear the thoroughfares.
Efforts remain in progress to manage the situation and restore function to a now-gridlocked Mumbai. Several major roads, including Panvel-Sion Road and Eastern Freeway, are closed to all but emergency vehicles, as advised by local police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
