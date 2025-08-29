Left Menu

Traffic Turmoil in Mumbai as Maratha Protesters Flood Streets

Massive traffic congestion hit Mumbai’s roads near CSMT as thousands of Maratha quota protesters rallied. The demonstration aimed at Azad Maidan disrupted transportation as vehicles, including BEST buses, were immobilized. Efforts by authorities to clear roads continue amidst the ongoing protest demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:36 IST
Traffic Turmoil in Mumbai as Maratha Protesters Flood Streets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Massive traffic congestion struck the streets near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai as thousands of Maratha quota protesters gathered on Friday.

The protesters, led towards Azad Maidan where agitator Manoj Jarange is set to commence his campaign, caused a significant standstill for public and private transportation, leaving BEST buses stuck for over 30 minutes during peak hours. Law enforcement officials arrived promptly, encouraging protesters to clear the thoroughfares.

Efforts remain in progress to manage the situation and restore function to a now-gridlocked Mumbai. Several major roads, including Panvel-Sion Road and Eastern Freeway, are closed to all but emergency vehicles, as advised by local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Key Convictions in 2015 Ambur Riots Case

Justice Served: Key Convictions in 2015 Ambur Riots Case

 India
2
Neeraj Chopra Extends Top-Two Streak at Diamond League Despite Tough Day

Neeraj Chopra Extends Top-Two Streak at Diamond League Despite Tough Day

 Switzerland
3
Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols

Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols

 India
4
India's Drive to Sporting Dominance: Honoring Major Dhyan Chand

India's Drive to Sporting Dominance: Honoring Major Dhyan Chand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025