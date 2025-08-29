Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Mutilated Boy Found in Etawah

The body of eight-year-old Ahil was discovered near construction sites in Etawah. Ahil, who left home to collect scrap, was found dead, raising concerns of foul play. The police launched a thorough investigation to determine whether the incident was murder or an animal attack.

The heart-wrenching discovery of a mutilated young boy's body near under-construction houses in Etawah's district has shocked the community. Police reports identified the victim as Ahil, an eight-year-old from Garhi Pura, setting off a series of urgent investigative actions.

Ahil had left his home Thursday morning to collect scrap, mirroring his father's occupation as a scrap dealer. By Friday, alarming scenes unraveled as residents observed stray dogs in distress, revealing the boy's lifeless form tragically sprawled in a pool of blood.

City Kotwal Yashwant Singh reported a severe neck wound possibly inflicted by a sharp weapon, suggesting heinous possibilities. Authorities are rigorously looking into whether this was an intentional murder or an animal-inflicted tragedy, with postmortem results expected to clarify the grim circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

