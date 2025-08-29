Left Menu

Petitions in the River: 'Ungaludan Stalin' Under Scrutiny

BJP leader K Annamalai has accused the DMK government of mishandling petitions from their 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach programme, alleging they were discarded in a Tamil Nadu river, highlighting governance concerns.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader K Annamalai has accused the ruling DMK government of discarding grievance petitions from their outreach initiative, 'Ungaludan Stalin,' likening them to garbage thrown in a river in south Tamil Nadu. Annamalai criticized the government's approach of prioritizing flashy branding over effective implementation, dubbing it a 'patch work-model.'

In a pointed social media post, Annamalai suggested that the petitions, part of the DMK's initiative to address public grievances through camps organized across the state, were found floating in the Vaigai River in Sivagangai district. He argued that lofty promises made by the DMK have not materialized over the past four years.

A video posted by Annamalai purportedly shows petitions adrift in the river, sparking criticism of the 'Ungaludan Stalin' scheme launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin to improve public service delivery. The DMK has yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

