Deadly Attack on Security Checkpoint in Gilgit Baltistan: Two Paramilitary Personnel Killed

Two paramilitary personnel lost their lives and another was injured following an attack by gunmen on a checkpoint along the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit Baltistan, according to local police. The incident is the latest in a series of attacks in the region.

Peshawar | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:06 IST
Deadly Attack on Security Checkpoint in Gilgit Baltistan: Two Paramilitary Personnel Killed
In a tragic incident along the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit Baltistan, two paramilitary personnel were killed and another was critically injured when gunmen attacked a security checkpoint. The attack took place in the Diamer district early on Friday morning.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Hameed, the assailants opened fire from a nearby hilltop before fleeing the scene. Two personnel succumbed to their injuries, while one remains in treatment. The attackers remain unidentified as the police continue their investigation.

The police recovered two grenades, ten spent shells, and discovered 17 bullet marks at the site. To bolster security, additional police and elite force personnel have been deployed as a search operation is underway. This attack is part of a disturbing pattern of violence in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

