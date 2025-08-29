Uttar Pradesh Man's Mysterious Return from Pakistan Captivity

In a gripping tale of disappearance and unexpected return, Suraj Pal, hailing from Akrampur Sultan Khera village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, has finally made it back home after a mysterious five-year journey. Found wandering in a disturbed state, his condition has raised questions among his community and local authorities.

According to family accounts, Pal had vanished on October 27, 2020, and was later discovered to have inadvertently crossed into Pakistan, where he was imprisoned until May 2024. Despite his release being over a year ago, it wasn't until recently that he reappeared near the Lok Nagar railway crossing.

His unsettling state and incoherent responses have prompted a local intelligence investigation, as no immediate actions have been taken by the Magarwara police. The case highlights concerns regarding cross-border incidents and their impact on individuals' mental well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)