Parliamentary Committees: Bridging Partisan Divides for Social Justice
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the growing influence of parliamentary committees that transcend partisan politics to strengthen democracy. He highlighted the importance of these committees in empowering Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The conference also shed light on the progress and challenges in achieving inclusive education for marginalized communities.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed on Friday the expanding significance of parliamentary committees, which effectively function beyond partisan lines amid growing concerns over diminishing discussions in legislative assemblies.
During a national conference, Birla lauded these committees for their substantial democratic contributions and role in promoting economic empowerment among Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) by overseeing ministry budgets and recommending improvements.
Amidst recurring parliamentary disruptions, the event underscored the urgent need for educational inclusivity, with Union Education Minister Pradhan highlighting the growing, yet insufficient, educational access in marginalized communities, particularly among women, who have shown significant progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tram Enthusiasts Mobilize to Save Kolkata's Historic Tramways
End of Tariff Exemption: E-Commerce Costs Surge
Concerns of India and Japan regarding terrorism, cyber security are same; our shared interests are linked to defence & maritime security:Modi.
Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisis
Maratha Quota Movement Intensifies Amid Mumbai Protests