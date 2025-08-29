Parliamentary Committees: Bridging Partisan Divides for Social Justice

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed on Friday the expanding significance of parliamentary committees, which effectively function beyond partisan lines amid growing concerns over diminishing discussions in legislative assemblies.

During a national conference, Birla lauded these committees for their substantial democratic contributions and role in promoting economic empowerment among Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) by overseeing ministry budgets and recommending improvements.

Amidst recurring parliamentary disruptions, the event underscored the urgent need for educational inclusivity, with Union Education Minister Pradhan highlighting the growing, yet insufficient, educational access in marginalized communities, particularly among women, who have shown significant progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)