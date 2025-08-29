AAP Questions Delhi Government's Transparency Over Waterlogging Crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party has raised concerns about the Delhi government's handling of waterlogging after the latest rains, accusing it of corruption in drainage desilting. AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, critiqued the government for lacking transparency and avoiding independent audits.

Videos shared by opposition leaders showed significant flooding in areas like Patparganj and Geeta Colony. They argue that the state administration has not adequately prepared for or managed the season's downpours. Meanwhile, major traffic disruptions ensued across key routes, frustrating commuters.

Despite efforts by the Delhi Traffic Police to alleviate the situation, congestion was widespread. The India Meteorological Department recorded considerable rainfall, with predictions of more to follow but with no severe weather alerts issued at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)