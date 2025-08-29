Maharashtra, Andhra, Assam, Tripura Lead in State Energy Efficiency Index 2024

The Ministry of Power, through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), unveiled the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024, an assessment framework that evaluates the energy efficiency performance of 36 States and Union Territories (UTs) for the financial year 2023-24. The Index was formally released in New Delhi by Shri Akash Tripathi, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power and Director General, BEE, in association with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

The SEEI, now in its sixth edition, has become a crucial instrument for tracking progress, promoting best practices, and fostering competitive improvements among states as India charts its course towards net-zero emissions by 2070 and a 45% reduction in emissions intensity by 2030.

A Milestone in India’s Energy Transition

Speaking at the launch, Shri Tripathi underscored the transformative role of energy efficiency in India’s development trajectory.

"India’s energy transition is not just a response to climate imperatives – it is a strategic opportunity to foster innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth. The State Energy Efficiency Index 2024 is a significant milestone in this journey, with a sharper focus on ground-level implementation, sectoral outcomes, and measurable progress,” he said.

By evaluating state performance across key domains such as buildings, industry, transport, agriculture, DISCOMs, and municipal services, SEEI 2024 reflects the maturity of India’s energy efficiency ecosystem.

Enhanced Framework and Evaluation Criteria

The 2024 framework features 66 indicators across seven demand sectors:

Buildings

Industry

Municipal Services

Transport

Agriculture

Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOMs)

Cross-Sector initiatives

This year’s methodology places special emphasis on on-ground implementation, evaluating actions like energy audits, retrofitting, technology demonstrations, and capacity-building. It also integrates evolving national priorities, such as the Energy Service Companies (ESCO) model, building star ratings, MSME energy efficiency profiling, expansion of the Perform Achieve Trade (PAT) scheme, and demand-side management (DSM) efforts by DISCOMs.

State Performance Rankings

States are ranked into four categories based on their scores:

Front Runners (>60%)

Achievers (50–60%)

Contenders (30–50%)

Aspirants (<30%)

They are also grouped according to Total Final Energy Consumption (TFEC):

Group 1 (>15 MToE): Maharashtra (Top Performer)

Group 2 (5–15 MToE): Andhra Pradesh (Top Performer)

Group 3 (1–5 MToE): Assam (Top Performer)

Group 4 (<1 MToE): Tripura (Top Performer)

Compared to SEEI 2023, the number of Front Runner states declined from seven to five, with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu maintaining their leadership. Assam and Kerala emerged as Achievers, while Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh were placed in the Contender category.

Sectoral Highlights and Achievements

The SEEI 2024 provides detailed insights into sectoral progress:

Buildings: 24 states have notified the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2017 , with 20 integrating it into municipal by-laws.

Industry: 10 states have adopted dedicated MSME energy efficiency policies , while seven mandate Mandatory Energy Audits (MEA) for non-PAT industries.

Municipal Services: 25 states have prepared Climate or Heat Action Plans , with 12 fostering collaborations between State Designated Agencies and Urban Local Bodies.

Transport: 31 states have rolled out State Electric Mobility Policies , and 14 have mandated EV charging infrastructure in building codes.

Agriculture: 13 states promote solar-powered agricultural pumps and integrated cold storage . Kerala leads with 74% adoption of energy-efficient pumps .

DISCOMs: 11 states have incorporated DSM action plans into their Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR), highlighting demand-side energy efficiency measures.

Strengthening Governance for Energy Transition

A significant milestone highlighted in SEEI 2024 is that all 36 States and UTs have prepared State Energy Efficiency Action Plans (SEEAPs). Additionally, 31 States/UTs have constituted State-Level Steering Committees (SLSCs) on energy transition, chaired by Chief Secretaries, to ensure alignment with India’s national climate goals.

This institutionalization signals a growing seriousness at the sub-national level, making state governments critical partners in India’s energy transformation.

A Strategic Tool for India’s Climate Goals

The SEEI has steadily evolved into a policy and governance tool that provides actionable insights for states to design and strengthen efficiency measures. It promotes competitive federalism, enabling states to benchmark performance, learn from peers, and accelerate reforms.

By capturing measurable outcomes, SEEI 2024 not only identifies leaders but also highlights laggards, ensuring accountability and targeted intervention. Its findings directly contribute to India’s energy security, climate commitments, and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Looking Ahead

As India ramps up its journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, energy efficiency will remain a cornerstone of growth. The SEEI 2024 underscores that while progress has been significant, further acceleration in implementation, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration is essential.

By building on the momentum of SEEI, India can ensure that its energy transition is inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive.